New York (WCBS) -- A wild scene was caught on video on the Palisades Parkway in the Hudson Valley.
A Department of Transportation worker was directing traffic near a crash last week.
A driver he stopped then suddenly hits the gas, forcing the worker to jump on the hood.
The driver was quickly stopped by an officer down the road.
The worker had minor injuries.
It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.
