CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A cat landed safely and walked away after jumping from the fifth-story window of a burning building in Englewood on Thursday.
The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on the fifth floor of the six-story apartment building at 65th Street and Lowe Avenue, according to the Fire Department.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the fire, which was contained to one unit and was quickly extinguished.
Video provided by the Fire Department showed smoke billowing from busted-out windows in the building. A black cat then is seen jumping out of an open window as a crowd yells, “Look at the cat!”
The cat landed safely on the grass, bounced, and walked away.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
