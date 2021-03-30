Click here for updates on this story
ROXBURY, Massachussetts (WBZ) -- A car crashed into a clinic that provides COVID vaccinations in Roxbury overnight, but appointments are still on for Tuesday as scheduled.
The car hit and damaged the front of the Whittier Street Health Center on Blue Hill Avenue around 3 a.m. and came to a stop by a fence next door.
Boston EMS said a woman was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word yet on the extent of her injuries. It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.
Most of the damage was to the front office. An employee told WBZ-TV vaccine appointments for Tuesday will not be affected. The clinic does a minimum of 30-to-35 vaccinations a day.
“We’re not closed because that part was only the provider room,” he said. “All patients can come.”
