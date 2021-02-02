Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran whose efforts to raise millions for the UK's National Health Service made him a universally adored icon during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, has died in hospital after himself contracting the disease, his family said Tuesday.
Known affectionately as Captain Tom, Moore raised almost £33 million ($45 million) by walking laps of his garden last year.
Moore was taken to a hospital on Sunday because of breathing problems after being treated for pneumonia, his family said.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," the family said in a statement to PA Media on Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. More details soon.
