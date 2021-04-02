(CNN) — El Capitolio de Estados Unidos está bajo cierre. Un anuncio hecho a través del sistema de megafonía les dijo a todos que se quedaran en el interior y se alejaran de las ventanas.
Lauren Fox de CNN informa haber visto ambulancias y un helicóptero fuera del edificio. Se vio a una persona en camilla.
El portavoz de los Bomberos de Washington, Vito Maggiolo, dice que están respondiendo a un tiroteo reportado en la barricada norte del Capitolio y hay indicios de que transportarán pacientes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.