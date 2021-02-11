FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Check the health of your car’s battery. Car batteries deteriorate more quickly in the high heat of summer. But during the arctic temperatures, the cold weather creates an issue when trying to start your car. The temperatures reduce a battery’s cranking power at the same time you’re asking the battery to do harder work.
Have an auto-service shop check the battery to ensure it has enough power for winter conditions and is in good overall shape. Check the cables and clamps to make sure they are clean and tight so the battery’s power isn’t compromised by a poor connection.
Another tip for this type of issue, keep a pair of jumper cables in your car to help give your battery a little boost.
