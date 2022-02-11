KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re planning to buy chocolates for Valentine’s Day, you’d better get on it.
There’s a shortage and it’s not just the supply-chain, labor challenges you’ve heard about in other industries. It seems the pandemic has stimulated America’s sweet tooth.
André’s Confiserie Suisse has been making small batch Swiss chocolates and bakery treats since 1955.
But business is booming like never before.
"We have seen almost 100% increase in overall sales. On online sales, we’ve seen 200 plus increase over the past two years. It's been insanity," said André’s co-owner René Bollier, whose grandfather founded the business.
Valentine’s is the second biggest chocolate holiday for them, after Christmas, which brought them more love than they planned on.
“During the holiday season, our shelves were bare,” said Bollier.
He’s kept his core staff throughout the pandemic but has struggled to supplement them to meet the higher demand. He attributes the sales surge to people who saved in 2020 and now have money to blow on little luxuries. But it’s not just the fancy treats selling out.
The Wall Street Journal this month reported the average store has 20% of products out of stock in their candy aisle compared to 12% storewide.
Market research company TOP Data analyzed Google Trends for the month of January and found candy consumption has risen 47% since last year.
“I think that we are all looking for ways to get our minds off being shut inside and having to wear masks. Candy seems like an easy way to escape,” theorized André’s customer Blake Hodges.
“Indulgences are one way to put a smile on your face,” said Bollier.
That shortage they experienced at Christmas helped them to better prepare for Valentine’s Day and Easter. Bollier said part of the problem then was not anticipating how big it would be.
It’s a balancing act figuring out how much to make, because their products are made without preservatives, so they can’t stockpile. He and his wife, co-owner Nancy Bollier, hope they’ve guessed right. They are usually closed on Mondays, but they know Valentine’s Day is unlike Christmas and Easter in that a lot of the buying happens at the last minute, so they’ve decided to be open on Monday the 14th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.