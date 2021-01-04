(CNN Español) –– El canciller de Bolivia, Rogelio Mayta, dio positivo por coronavirus, según informó este lunes el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores del país en un breve comunicado.
«El canciller se encuentra estable. Y tal como establecen los protocolos de bioseguridad, se encuentra aislado y bajo el debido control médico», indicó la nota oficial.
Hasta el domingo, Bolivia registra 162.661 contagios confirmados de coronavirus y 9.201 decesos relacionados al virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.