CAMERON, MO (KCTV) - - Forecasts for snow combined with high winds have communities north of the Kansas City metro bracing for the potential of significant snow drifts.
An area of Missouri north of US 36 Highway is under a blizzard warning.
“We’re right there on the border, so we're preparing for the worst but hoping for the best -- hoping the storm stays just a little bit north of us,” said Cameron Public Works Director Drew Bontrager on Thursday night.
The city of approximately 10,000 people has 150 lane miles to keep clear. It has five large plow trucks and two smaller ones.
“Each truck is assigned its own route, but we'll use the two smaller trucks with smaller plows on them to be able to go back and handle any complaints or any drifting or any other emergencies or special requests as they arise,” Bontrager explained.
The punishing wind that kicked in Thursday is expected to keep up throughout the day Friday, so snow drifts are the likeliest challenge. Bontrager says it could be worse.
“The worst [snow events] are when it's the rain and ice, because we're not really able to pretreat because if it's raining it dilutes the pre-treating,” said Bontrager.
Although the street department has seven trucks, it currently has just six drivers on staff.
“One of our challenges here is we do have a smaller staff for a community our size,” Bontrager noted. “But we have an excellent street department and street superintendent. Those guys put a lot of hours and a lot of time and a lot of pride into making sure the roads stay open stay safe.”
He had the street crews head home early Thursday afternoon to rest up. A couple of drivers were scheduled to come in overnight and the rest are on-call overnight.
KCTV5 will have a crew in Cameron for live updates on conditions during our morning newscasts.
Asked what residents can do, he made a request that is helpful in any city. If you can park your car some place other than on the street, do so. It makes plowing more efficient and prevents you from getting plowed in.
The city of Kansas City, Missouri has a web page dedicated to providing updates on their plan and progress. You can find it here.
