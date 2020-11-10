KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants you to check your Yeti mugs to see if any are the Rambler 20 ounce Travel Mug with Stronghold Lids. They say the magnet slider on the lid can come off, spilling the hot contents all over you or others causing potential burns and injuries.
The mug comes in several colors, but only involves the Rambler Travel Mug with the date code 34204010. You can find the date code on the bottom of your Yeti cup.
The mugs were sold last month at Yeti stores around the country and online at Yeti.com for around $35. There were over 240,000 sold.
If you have one, the Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests you stop using it and contact Yeti for a refund or replacement.
You can call them at 833-444-3151 from 7am to 7pm, Monday through Friday, email productrecall@yeti.com or click here to go to the product recall site on Yeti.com.
