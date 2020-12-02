FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- When we have a little money left over at the end of the year, the spirit of the season can sometimes compel us to give to charities or those less fortunate. Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission about protecting your donation to be sure it goes to its intended recipient.
First off, the FTC advises that you do some research online. If you're donating to a "new-to-you" organization, search its name plus complaint, review or scam. You can also check the websites Charity Navigator, CharityWatch or Guidestar.
Secondly, be careful how you pay. Scammers will often ask for payment via gift cards or wire transfer. That is sure sign that your donation could end up in the pocket of a scammer.
To better protect yourself, always pay by credit card. Also, keep a record of all your donations, be sure that you are only charged what you agreed to and that you're not setup on monthly or reoccurring contributions.
Lastly, don't let anyone pressure you into donating. That is a key tactic of scammers. Some scams begin by thanking you for a donation that you never made, while others will make lots of vague and sentimental claims but can't tell you exactly how your donation will be used. Other scams will use names that are similar to legitimate charities but have no affiliation. This is another good reason to do your research before donating.
You should also know if your donation will be tax deductible. You can use the IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization search to verify an organizations non-profit tax status and you can find your state’s charity regulator via the National Association of State Charity Officials.
