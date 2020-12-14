FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The holiday season is in full swing and so are scammers who are trying to get ahold of your money. Spoofing is something we’ve talked about in previous Call for Action reports. We continue to hear from different agencies around Kansas City who’s phone numbers are being spoofed.
Spoofing is when scammers forge Caller ID information to make it appear they are calling from a legitimate organization. This time, it was the Kansas City Water Department. The Department was notified by the Kansas City Police Department last week that scammers were calling residents while spoofing the city hall phone number trying to get personal information. A Kansas City resident reported that the scammer claimed the resident’s social security number was about to expire.
If you get a call like this, you should hang up immediately. Never give out personal information over the phone, especially if you start getting pressured by the person on the other end of the line. That pressure and sense of urgency conveyed is an almost sure sign of a scam. If the person claims to be from a government agency or other well-known organization, you can hang up and call back by using a number that is listed online or from previous correspondence you may have had. Typically, you will receive notice from these agencies in the mail before they resort to calling you.
Finally, be sure to report any of these calls to local authorities and at the federal level. He Federal Trade Commission is always asking for these scams to be reported at their new online portal, www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Spoofing is a very common scam that again targeted the Kansas City Police Department last week. The KCPD South Patrol division got a call from a women saying she was calling back a number that called her about her Medicare plan. The police reminded her, and reminded all of us on twitter, that they don’t administrate Medicare plans.
