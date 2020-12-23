FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The advertisements for direct-to-consumer genetic testing from places like Ancestry.com or 23 and Me look great and inspiring. You can possibly learn about yourself and where you came from. But there is a new survey out that suggests consumers may not be getting what they expect.
The survey follows a Consumer Federation of America (CFA) report from last month that studied the results of 6 direct to consumer genetic testing companies.
Susan Grant, the Director of Consumer Protection and Privacy for the CFA took basic ancestry tests from 23andMe, Ancestry, FamilyTreeDNA, HomeDNA, Living DNA and MyHeritage.
“I was surprised at how my results really vary from one company to another…there’s a lot of information that consumers need to understand before they decide whether or not to buy these tests for themselves or somebody as a gift,” says Grant.
The CFA’s survey showed that less than half of people surveyed knew that companies can legally share your genetic information with other companies, often for marketing purposes.
“Federal law says that you can’t share it with health insurers or employers, but it doesn’t say anything about any other kind of company,” says Grant.
It’s also important to know that you aren’t necessarily buying or gifting concrete answers.
“They are largely based on comparing your genetic data to that of other customer’s in the company’s own databases, and then they produce an estimate where your ancestors are likely to have come from.’
These estimates can still offer previously unknown insights into a family history.
“These at home genetic tests can be fun and interesting, but you need to make sure whether its you or somebody that you want to give it to understand all the consequences not only about privacy, but about the possibility for unexpected results, which might be exciting, or might be unwelcome,” says Grant.
