MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Cyber Monday is one of the busiest days of the year for online shopping. As we browse websites looking for deals, a new study shows there are more thieves browsing our patios in search of packages to steal.
This study by Finder.com says porch pirates are accounting for $5.4 billion in package thefts over the past year. That averages to around $157 worth of merchandise for the average American.
Experts predict the problem is only going to get worse as online purchases are on the increase because of the pandemic. Of those online transactions, the survey says more than two-thirds will be packages that are delivered to the home.
If you are the victim of one of these thefts, or you see suspicious activity in your community, its important that you relay the information to your local law enforcement agency.
“Looking out for your neighbors and being vigilant in your neighborhood is really important,” says Captain Kirk Lane of the Mission, KS Police Department. “One person’s call may be that information that we need that could link this to hundreds or multiple thefts that have occurred, and that sometimes happens off of that one tip so please don’t be afraid to call us.”
After notifying police, letting neighbors know through social media platforms like Facebook or Nextdoor is always a good idea too.
The Finder.com survey also recommends using a PO Box, a home security camera or requiring a signature release on delivery to further protect yourself. One surprising find from the study, about one in nine victims of porch pirates admit to stealing packages themselves! As we head into the holiday seasons, let us remember that two wrongs don’t make a right.
