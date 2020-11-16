KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With the holidays right around the corner, we’d typically be planning holiday travel to visit family and friends. With the spike in coronavirus cases, travel may not be the safest idea, but some people will have to or choose to travel anyway.
The Airlines for America issued a study indicating airlines are only carrying a third of the passengers they did compared to the same time last year. Some are offering enticing deals to get people to fly. While staying home may be your safest bed, for those that must take to the friendly skies, here are some helpful tips.
Make sure to verify airline cancelation policies.
“This is a really good example of why you need to know the rules,” says Kathy Sudeikis, Vice President of Corporate Relations at Acendas Travel. “If it’s not your business, you may not know every innuendo, so having a good travel agent or travel advisor in your back pocket really makes the difference because the rules are different.”
Many times, you won’t get money back from the airlines if you have to cancel your flight, but you’ll get credit towards a future flight. Also, be sure to ask them to waive any change fees.
Even though Real ID has been delayed to October 2021, you’ll still want to verify everyone in your party has appropriate ID to board.
Also, verify through the CDC about any restrictions or specific policies about where you’re traveling to.
“So that means, if you’re going to a destination that’s going to require a COVID test, whether rapid or from your own state, three days before; you need to know those things in advance,” says Sudeikis.
Travel insurance is another great idea but be sure to know what policy you’re buying and what it covers.
“There is travel insurance for your baggage, for your body, for an illness or injury that happens along the way with a hospital stay. Then there’s a higher priced insurance that allows you to cancel for any reason.”
Kathy also mentions that despite our limited travel ability now, it won’t be long until we’re exploring and experiencing again.
“Curiosity is not going to change for the human being. We’re going to want to get back and doing these things, but we have to do it safely.”
