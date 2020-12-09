FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you’re like many Americans, you might wind up with a gift card after the holidays, but it may also be for a store you don’t intend to visit.
We love giving gift cards. We love giving them so much, we’ll spend about $100 Billion a year on them! We’ll also lose about $3 billion in expired or unused gift cards.
Bethany Hollars of Brickseek.com offers a few tips to make sure you get the most out of your unused gift cards.
“You can consider trying to return the gift card to the issuing retailer,” said Hollars.
This is a good approach, but may be met with limited success.
“There are some retailers like Target, where they’ll allow their return so long as you have the original receipt and of course that the gift card is not used. Although, that can make for an awkward conversation if you have to ask the gift giver for a receipt because they probably know why you’re asking for it.”
Another idea to part ways with an unwanted gift card is to sell or trade it online.
“There are a ton of gift card sites out there, Cardpool, Raise, Gift Card Granny, Card Cash, where you can go to their website, enter in the information about your gift card and you can either sell it to that website for a little underneath the face value, or you can trade your gift card in for a different card at a retailer that you will actually use,” said Hollars.
There is also the popular re-gift.
“So, if you don’t have a problem with it, there is always the option of considering re-gifting that gift card to someone on your holiday list that you know would use and enjoy it,” said Bethany.
It really boils down to personal choice, but if you have the card, and you know you’re not going to use it, it can save you time and money to pass it along to someone else who might.
The last suggesting is for the go-getters and hustlers. You can use the card at the issuing retailer to find a product that you can turn around and resell for either the same value of the card, or close to it.
These ideas can be some of the fun part of gift cards. There is also a dark side. Over the weekend the Kansas City Police Department worked to identify a woman who was purchasing thousands of dollars of gift cards from metro retailers because she was a victim of scammers. Luckily, the police were able to put a stop to it and just this week there was a Go-Fund-Me launched to help the woman get back some of the thousands of dollars she lost.
Remember, if your ever asked to pay in gift cards online, as we’ve said before in our Call For Action stories, it is almost certainly a scam and you should notify authorities.
