MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- The Better Business Bureau has recently issued a warning against an online sneaker business that acts as a broker between sellers and buyers of high-end athletic shoes.
The BBB says the company is holding on to customers’ payments, but not shipping ordered merchandise. They’ve received over 50 complaints against The Flyest Kicks ,LLC, and has given the company an “F” rating.
The complaints involve customers paying for merchandise but then not receiving the order, refund or communication from the company.
When the Call for Action team reached out to The Flyest Kicks about the issue, they responded with this statement:
We have heard about the BBB article and found several of those reviews to be very inaccurate and false, as anyone can go on their website and say anything. We even looked up two of those reviews boldly listed from customers and neither was found in our system as an actual customer.
We aim to provide great customer service, as we have serviced over 3,000 customers since this business launched nationwide. When a customer has a problem, we diligently try to resolve it the best way possible and have even worked with some customers' financial institutions about refunds issues.
As we are not a member of the BBB, we can expect this type of article from them as we refuse to join their membership and pay for their services.
