Here's a look at the life of Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and reality TV personality, and candidate for governor of California.
Personal
Birth date: October 28, 1949
Birth place: Mount Kisco, New York
Full name: Caitlyn Marie Jenner
Father: William Jenner, tree surgeon
Mother: Esther Jenner
Marriage: Kris Jenner (1991-2015); Linda Thompson (1981-1986); Chrystie Crownover (1972-1980)
Children: with Kris: Kendall and Kylie; with Linda: Brandon and Brody; with Chrystie: Burt and Cassandra
Education: Graceland College, 1973
Other Facts
Jenner is dyslexic.
Former stepparent to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.
After a football injury in college ended her career in the sport, Jenner began training for the decathlon.
Often at odds with the trans and larger LGBTQ communities as she is a Republican who has previously publicly supported former US President Donald Trump.
Timeline
1972 - Finishes the decathlon in 10th place at the Olympic Games in Munich.
1975 - Sets first world record at a decathlon meet in Eugene, Oregon.
1976 - Wins a gold medal in the decathlon at the Olympics in Montreal, breaking the previous year's record.
1977 - Selected in the seventh round of the NBA draft by the Kansas City Kings, (although never making the roster).
1980 - Appears in the film, "Can't Stop the Music."
1981 - Stars in the television movie, "Grambling's White Tiger," and appears in the TV drama, "CHiPs."
1986 - Inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame.
Late 1980s - Begins first gender transition, but stops the process around 1990.
2007-2021 - Appears in "Keeping up with the Kardashians."
February 7, 2015 - Involved in a fatal car crash in Malibu. After an investigation, she is not charged. She later faces two lawsuits, but one is settled and the other eventually dismissed.
April 24, 2015 - In an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, Jenner comes out as a transgender woman.
June 1, 2015 - Vanity Fair tweets out the July magazine cover, in which Jenner announces that her name is Caitlyn.
July 2015 - "I Am Cait," a reality series documenting her transition, debuts.
July 15, 2015 - Receives the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPN's ESPYs in Los Angeles.
2017 - Her memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," is published.
October 25, 2018 - Writes an op-ed for the Washington Post, rescinding her support for Trump.
March 17, 2021 - Jenner's character, "Phoenix," is eliminated from the fifth season of TV's "The Masked Singer."
April 23, 2021 - Announces she has filed initial paperwork to run for governor of California, although the results of the recall petition are not final until June 8.
May 1, 2021 - During a brief TMZ interview, Jenner says she does not support trans girls playing on girls' teams. "This is a question of fairness. That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school."
May 10, 2021 - In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Jenner says that she didn't vote in the 2020 presidential election, opting instead to golf. However, public records from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Record show that she did cast a ballot in the contest. A campaign aide explains to CNN that Jenner did vote by mail, but only weighed in on the ballot propositions, not on the presidential or other down-ticket races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.