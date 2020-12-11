(CNN Español) — La Cámara de Diputados de Argentina aprobó este viernes la ley de acceso a la interrupción del embarazo voluntario y atención postaborto.
En sesión extraordinaria, la Cámara aprobó el proyecto de ley por 131 votos a favor, 117 en contra y 6 abstenciones.
El proyecto de ley ahora pasará al Senado argentino para debate y votación.
