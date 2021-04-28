Click here for updates on this story
NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Four jewelry store burglars are sought in New Canaan.
According to police, three of the four smashed their way into Manfredi Jewels on Elm Street just after 1:45 a.m. on April 26.
The fourth suspect remained outside.
Police said they took watches totaling $25,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Thomas Patten at 203-594-3520.
