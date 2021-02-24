Click here for updates on this story
Kansas City, Missouri (KCTV) -- A Kansas City neighborhood experienced a gas leak early Wednesday morning after someone shot a gas meter during an overnight shooting.
Officers responded at 12:53 a.m. to Independence Avenue and Benton Boulevard in reference to a shots-fired call. No one was hurt, though, and one person was taken into custody, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Someone discovered later that a nearby gas meter had hit by gunfire, and utility crews were called out shortly after 6 a.m. to fix the gas leak, police said.
Crews shut down part of Independence Avenue while taking care of the situation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.