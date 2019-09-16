Multiple people have been injured in an explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington, Maine, according to a spokeswoman with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Live updates on the building explosion
LEAP, which stands for Life Enrichment Advancing People, is a group that provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to its website.
Officials were checking out a complaint of a propane smell at the facility on Monday when the explosion happened, the spokeswoman said. The first call about the smell came into police at 8:06 a.m. ET, the spokeswoman said.
-- Developing story, check back for updates --
