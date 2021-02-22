(CNN) — Brooke Shields se mantiene optimista tras haberse roto una pierna. La exsupermodelo compartió un video en Instagram de ella misma caminando por el hospital con muletas. Shields no dijo cómo se lastimó.
«Me rompí el fémur», escribió en la leyenda del video. «Comenzando a mejorar. No importa cuál sea tu desafío, toma una decisión positiva, por ti mismo, para seguir adelante. #BeginningisNow», agregó. La etiqueta podría traducirse como «el comienzo es ahora». View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) En el video se puede escuchar a Brooke Shields hablando con un profesional médico mientras caminan por el pasillo. «Solo hay un 20% de peso», dijo mientras contaba sus pasos. «El objetivo es doblar la rodilla cada vez un poco, solo para que no arrastrarla o levantar la cadera, ¿correcto?», agregó. Inmediatamente recibió una gran cantidad de apoyo de amigos famosos, incluida Sharon Stone, quien escribió: «Oh, demonios, cariño, lo siento mucho, avísame cómo estás. Si estás en tu casa en el oeste, puedo llevarte comida». Glenn Close escribió: «¡Brooke! ¡Lo siento mucho! Valor… está en tu sangre. Enviando amor».
