Britney Spears dances to music featuring ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears is jamming out to music by none other than her ex, Justin Timberlake.
Spears posted to Instagram a video of herself dancing to Timberlake and Jay-Z's song, "Holy Grail," and even tagged her ex in the post. She captioned it, "Danced in my black (turtle emoji) neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME ... !!!!"
The minutelong video features Spears dancing in her living room.
Spears and Timberlake dated for three years before breaking up in 2002.
This isn't the first time she's posted a video of herself dancing to Timberlake's music.
Last April, Spears danced to his song, "Filthy," and wrote in the Instagram caption, "As you can see I'm not really dancing folks ... I'm just very bored. ... PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago ... but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT ... !!!!"
Timberlake even responded in the comments with several emojis.
Spears is now in a relationship with model and actor Sam Asghari and has two children from her marriage to Kevin Federline.
