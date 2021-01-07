I have no problems admitting to being obsessed with "Bridgerton."
What's not to love, with the gorgeous cast, lush costumes and beautifully shot scenes re-creating the 19th century lives of the British upper class and nobility?
The series is projected to have a viewership of 63 million households in the first four weeks since it debuted on Christmas Day, according to Netflix.
The Regency era romance with a diverse cast is based on the first in a series of novels by author Julia Quinn. Its steamy love scenes have just contributed to the show's buzz. (Lizzy Talbot, the show's intimacy coordinator, recently spoke with me about choreographing said scenes.)
"Bridgerton" and its popularity has also helped to set fire to the careers of some of the cast.
Here's who everyone has been talking about:
Regé-Jean Page may make you wish you were a spoon (look up that GIF if you want to get that reference).
The Zimbabwe-born British actor stars as the brooding duke, Simon Basset, and he is utterly captivating in the role.
His good looks and charm already have people petitioning for him to be the first Black James Bond.
Page also costars in the film "Sylvie's Love," currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Phoebe Dynevor perfectly plays Daphne Bridgerton, the young socialite whose coming out in society kicks off all the action.
Dynevor and Page's scenes have generated so much heat that folks have speculated they are dating in real life.
Here's a newsflash: It's called "acting," people. Dynevor is well versed in her craft, and, perhaps, performance is in her genes as her mother Sally Dynevor is one of the stars of the long-running British soap "Coronation Street."
The elegance and power that is Lady Danbury is encapsulated in Adjoa Andoh.
Andoh brings years of stage and screen experience to the part, including roles on the shows "EastEnders" and "Doctor Who."
She's used to diverse productions, reportedly having made history in the United Kingdom in 2019 by starring in and co-directing a version of Shakespeare's "Richard ll" with a cast comprised solely of women of color.
As Penelope Featherington, youngest daughter of the Bridgertons' neighbors the Featheringtons, Nicola Coughlan gives us more than meets the eye.
Her comedic timing looks to have been perfected in her previous role as Clare Devlin on "Derry Girls."
The Irish actress recently told Elle magazine she's still getting used to stardom given that, as she put it, "Four years ago, I still had a part-time job. I was working in an optician's. I was living at home with my parents."
Golda Rosheuvel has one of the most talked about roles on the show.
That's because she is a woman of color and portrays real-life Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III.
The theory that the historical Queen was of African ancestry is not new.
But I'm not sure the real Queen Charlotte was as crafty, shady and fun as how Rosheuvel plays her.
For your weekend
Three things to watch:
'Marvel Studios: Legends'
This series serves as a refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision.
"Marvel Studios: Legends" begins streaming Friday.
'The Bachelor' Season 25 premiere
Just in case you missed this bit of Bachelor Nation history, Hulu has got you covered.
Matt James, a contestant on Clare Crawley's "Bachelorette" season, is the first Black Bachelor.
The premiere episode of his season is currently streaming.
'Grimm' Season 6
How about a little #ThrowbackThursday?
The supernatural drama "Grimm" had a loyal audience when it ended in 2017 after six seasons on NBC.
The final season started streaming on Amazon Prime this week.
Two things to listen to:
A funny thing happened on the way to country singer Morgan Wallen releasing his new project, "Dangerous: The Double Album."
According to Wallen, the new album was "leaked" by a major retailer, something he says he discovered after fans started posting photos of themselves with it prior to Friday's scheduled release date.
Somehow, I'm sure he's not mad about the publicity that generated.
What's better than Bee Gees classics?
That would be the Gibb brothers' songs revisited with some other major artists.
Barry Gibb has enlisted the likes of Dolly Parton, Little Big Town and Alison Krauss for "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1."
It drops Friday.
One thing to talk about:
Lil Nas X continues to have the most interesting career.
The hip-hop artist who gave us the earworm "Old Town Road" this week released the children's book he had first promised last year.
"C Is for Country" is illustrated by award-winning artist Theodore Taylor III and "follows a young cowboy and his sidekick, Panini the pony, as they use the ABCs to seek out adventure in wide-open pastures, embrace family, and celebrate individuality, all during a single day."
"C Is for Country goes out to every amazing kid out there who sang along to 'Old Town Road' on repeat and helped change my life forever," Lil Nas X said in a statement. "I hope this book inspires them and makes learning the alphabet a thousand times more fun. I'm so happy with how it turned out, and I can't wait for the world to see it."
Way to ride till you can't no more, sir.
Something to sip on
Sadly, no one seems all that surprised that Kimye are considering divorce.
Almost since Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West went public with their romantic relationship in 2012, people have been predicting it wouldn't last.
Yes, celebrity splits provide plenty of fodder for people on social media to discuss. But these folks are also human beings -- often with young children, as is the case with the Wests -- who are not exempt from the pain that comes with a potential divorce.
And that deserves compassion, whether you are supporters of them or not.
Pop back here next Thursday for all the latest entertainment happenings that matter.
