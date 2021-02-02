FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Transportation is working on bridge maintenance westbound 83rd St. over K-7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, February 1 and Tuesday, February, 2. Expect right lane mobile closures during this time.
KDOT is also working on bridge demolition of the existing 199th St. bridge over I-35. Northbound and southbound I-35 will be shut down and traffic detoured from 5 a.m. Saturday, February 6 until 5 a.m. Sunday, February 7. I-35 can be accessed at the exits within the closed section of I-35, but only away from the bridge demolition at 199th St.
