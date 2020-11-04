LENEXA, Kan. - -Johnson County voters raised a glass to local taprooms on Tuesday.
A ballot measure removing a food sales requirement for bars passed overwhelmingly, receiving around three quarters of the vote.
Emily Mobley, the owner of Limitless Brewing in Lenexa, had been one of many local businesses pushing for the measure.
"It shows that Kansas voters are more progressive than people think when it comes to alcohol," Mobley said.
Mobley and other bar owners have had to earn at least 30 percent of their sales through food, a difficult task for taprooms or smaller bars with no real kitchen. Limitless has partnered with food trucks and other small businesses to meet that standard.
"We were looking at the numbers every month going, 'where are we at?'" she said.
Her brewery reached out to several others, including Sandhills in Mission, Kan. Robb Mann, the head brewer there, said removing the requirement allows bars to focus on one thing. He hopes it could attract other breweries, taprooms and small bars to the county.
"You might see more of those pop up," Mann said. "Maybe more of a district area that can open outside for the whole block."
