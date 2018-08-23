Despite recent rains the new "Drought Monitor" released today doesn't show much improvement over parts of eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Looking at the latest Drought Monitor graphic you will notice areas of "Exceptional Drought" in the Kansas City metro area and over parts of northern Missouri.
So today's (Thursday) rainfall is much needed. And it's the kind of rainfall that can help to put a dent in this on-going drought. This is how much short-range high resolution computer data projects will fall over our area through Friday morning.
There is a chance for thunderstorms to re-develop just west or near Kansas City tonight. We will have to watch these thunderstorms closely as any new thunderstorms later today will have some extra fuel to work with, namely strong low-level winds that could lead to quarter sized or larger hail. We don't want to see severe weather but it may be the price we have to pay to put a bigger dent in the latest drought report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.