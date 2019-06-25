GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed late Monday evening.
Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 13100 block of Ashland Avenue on a reported shooting.
Inside the home, they located the teen dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
There is no suspect description at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
