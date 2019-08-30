RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities have found a four-year-old autistic Raytown boy who wandered from his home Friday morning in the overnight storms.
Police said a family member awoke from the home at East 75th Street and Richards Drive to find the boy missing around 2:50 a.m. The boy was found safe around five hours later by someone at a nearby apartment complex. He had climbed into an unlocked vehicle at the complex, according to the Raytown Police Department.
The boy had gone missing before and is on the autism spectrum. That fact combined with the wet, stormy conditions created a unique challenge for the rescue crews in the search. They took the boy to a nearby hospital after he was found, as a precaution, according to police.
Raytown Fire Department, Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City Fire Department assisted Raytown police in the search. Kansas City, KS Fire Department also lent search dogs to help.
