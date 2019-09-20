KANSAS CITY, mo (KCTV) -- Arthouse movie theater Tivoli Cinemas in Westport will reopen at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.
Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins will hold a special Donor’s Premiere of its first film, The General, starring Buster Keaton, in historic Atkins Auditorium on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Limited public tickets will be available by visiting the museum website.
The public launch of Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins will be on Oct. 23.
The Tivoli, one of a handful of local independent theaters to show historic, documentary, and art films, operated for nearly four decades before closing its doors in April of this year.
Tivoli owner Jerry Harrington, whose passion for art house films set him on his long career path, will act as film curator of Tivoli at the Nelson-Atkins.
“We have been very interested in strengthening our film programming at the Nelson-Atkins, and housing the beloved Tivoli while benefiting from Jerry’s deep knowledge of independent films has a wonderful symmetry,” said Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins. “This exciting partnership will fill a vacancy that has been left in Kansas City since the Tivoli’s closing. We recognize film as an art form that has been embraced worldwide, which echoes the encyclopedic collection at the Nelson-Atkins. Our film program will be as global as our permanent collection. We are happy to give a home to film, which is the youngest of the arts muses.”
The Nelson-Atkins is undertaking major technological updates and improvements to allow filmgoers an optimal experience.
The existing digital projection equipment will be upgraded, a new and larger film screen will be installed, and the stage curtains reoriented to adapt to film aspect ratios.
The sound system will undergo a major overhaul with the installation of a loop system for the hearing impaired.
“This is such an amazing opportunity for film lovers in Kansas City,” said Harrington. “My heart was broken when the Tivoli closed. I could never have imagined re-opening the doors in such a magnificent setting.”
The 500 seats in Atkins Auditorium are surrounded by Thomas Hart Benton’s American Epic murals.
Films will be shown on the following days: Monday, 11:15 a.m.; Wednesday, 1 p.m.; Friday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at nelson-atkins.org or at the box office in the museum, located near the Info Desk in Bloch Lobby. Tickets are $10 each; museum members will pay $7.
