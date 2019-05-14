CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a deaf man, dismembering his body and then setting the remains on fire.

Colton Stock, 35, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas.

No attorney is listed for Stock in online court records. Bond is set at $1 million cash only.

Police arrested Stock on May 5 while responding to report of gunfire at a home on North Poe Avenue where Calkins' remains were found.

An autopsy determined that Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned. According to charging documents, Calkins' head, arms and leg were dismembered.

Charging documents say Stock told officers that the shooting happened during a "fight for my life."

Stock previously was charged with assaulting and shooting at another man at the home.