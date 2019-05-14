CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a deaf man, dismembering his body and then setting the remains on fire.
Colton Stock, 35, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas.
No one has been charged with the murder, but Colton Stock has been charged with assaulting another man at that same address on Saturday.
No attorney is listed for Stock in online court records. Bond is set at $1 million cash only.
Police arrested Stock on May 5 while responding to report of gunfire at a home on North Poe Avenue where Calkins' remains were found.
An autopsy determined that Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned. According to charging documents, Calkins' head, arms and leg were dismembered.
New details are emerging after a body was found in the basement of a Northland home after a fire over the weekend.
Charging documents say Stock told officers that the shooting happened during a "fight for my life."
Stock previously was charged with assaulting and shooting at another man at the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.