A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a deaf man, dismembering his body and then setting the remains on fire.

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a deaf man, dismembering his body and then setting the remains on fire.

Colton Stock, 35, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas.

No attorney is listed for Stock in online court records. Bond is set at $1 million cash only.

Police arrested Stock on May 5 while responding to report of gunfire at a home on North Poe Avenue where Calkins' remains were found.

An autopsy determined that Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned. According to charging documents, Calkins' head, arms and leg were dismembered. 

Charging documents say Stock told officers that the shooting happened during a "fight for my life."

Stock previously was charged with assaulting and shooting at another man at the home.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.