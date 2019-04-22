KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.
Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief, Terry Zeigler, tweeted that they are working a life-threatening shooting in the 1800 block of N. 26th Street.
Officers working a life-threatening shooting in the 1800 block of N. 26th.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 22, 2019
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male in his early 20s.
They believed that the condition of the man was life-threatening, but are now saying the man’s condition has been updated to serious, but not-life-threatening.
Detectives were on the scene talking to witnesses about what led up to the shooting.
