Police seek gunman after man found dead on sidewalk near 35th, Montgall

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking information after a man was shot and killed Monday morning on the city's east side.
Officers were called about 6 a.m. to the 2600 block of East 35th Street on a sound of shots call.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead on the sidewalk near 35th Street and Montgall Avenue.
The victim had an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-447-TIPS.
