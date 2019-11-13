MANHATTAN, KS (AP) -- Authorities say a man who reported a hostage situation at a Kansas elementary school apparently fabricated the story to gain notoriety.
Riley County police said in a Facebook post that the man called police shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday to say he was inside Lee Elementary School in Manhattan with a hostage. Police say the man also called TV news stations stating he had committed several felony crimes and was holding a person in the building at gunpoint.
Police set up a perimeter around the school before officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers entered the building around 6:50 a.m. The school is located less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) west of the Kansas State University campus.
Police say it appears that the caller wasn't from the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.