KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man ended up being shot in the mouth on the city’s east side Monday evening.
Police are investigating a shooting call where a man has been shot in the mouth on Monroe Avenue south of East 38th Street just after 6:45.
Police said the man’s wound is not considered life-threatening and they are looking for another man who left the area in a gray colored mini-van.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
