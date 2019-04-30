Blue Ridge Cutoff

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –One person has died and one person has been charged after a shooting near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff Tuesday night. 

26-year-old Carl L. Farnsworth Jr. has been charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Dwayne J Sutton of Kansas City.

According to court records, a witness, who was driving a vehicle in which Farnsworth and Sutton were passengers, told police she had a ringing in her ears as she was driving, looked over and saw Sutton had been shot.

She then saw Farnsworth waving around a firearm. She proceeded to called 911 and drove to a BP gas station that is located on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Farnsworth went to a nearby restaurant and was taken into custody near there after a short pursuit.

A found shell matched a firearm that the witness stated was left behind by Farnsworth.

Farnsworth faces 2nd degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 for Farnsworth.

