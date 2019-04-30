KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a shooting near 40th and Blue Ridge Cutoff.
Just before 7 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri police were called to the BP gas station off of Blue Ridge Cutoff near the stadiums.
Police said it appears there were several people inside of a vehicle when a shooting occurred inside the vehicle. The driver pulled into the gas station to call for help.
One adult male was shot and declared dead at the scene.
Several people are being held for questioning to determine exactly what happened inside the vehicle.
Officers canvassed the area and are not actively looking for any additional suspects in the area. Detectives are also trying to determine where the car was when the shooting occurred inside the vehicle.
