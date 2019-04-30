RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Trooper said three people have died after a fiery rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that at approximately 4:19 p.m. a rollover crash occurred on Route D east of Route C.
The vehicle then caught fire and three people were killed.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
At approx 4:19 pm we were notified of a roll over crash on RT D e/of RT C in Ray County. The vehicle caught on fire and 3 occupants were killed as a result of the crash. The investigation continues. #TrafficCrash #OneIsTooMany #DriveSafe— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 1, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
