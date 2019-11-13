Police lights generic daytime
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a man was shot and killed after he interrupted someone attempting to break into his car.

Officers were called just after 7 a.m. Wednesday to Linwood Boulevard and Charlotte Street on a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police said they don’t know at this time if the suspect was trying to steal the vehicle or items from inside the vehicle.

There is no suspect description, police said.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything.

If anyone has any information or knows what happened, please call our TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Any information leading to an arrest could lead to a $25,000 reward.

No other information was immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.

