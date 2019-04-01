KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a fatal accident where a car struck a bridge embankment.
Kansas City police are investigating a single vehicle accident that has left one man dead. It happened at 7 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
The man died after he struck a bridge embankment. No one else was in the vehicle with him, and no other motorists were injured.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 23rd Street had to be closed due to the crash.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said there was no structural damage to the bridge.
🚨Breaking: EB/WB 23rd St. @ Blue Ridge Blvd in #KCMO is closed due to a fatal crash. Driver struck bridge. No structural damage to bridge. No word on how long closure will last. #lctraffic pic.twitter.com/rWV2xBdI1i— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 2, 2019
