NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Kansas City police say two people are in custody after a chase that included a bound person falling out of the vehicle and police using tear gas to get the suspects out of the vehicle.
Police said the pursuit began about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Vivion and Antioch roads when officers spotted people wanted for several property and assault cases in Clay County.
At one point, a passenger with hands tied opened a rear door and fell out of the vehicle. That person told officers a potential kidnapping was occurring.
The vehicle stopped and started several times, requiring officers to break the windows with beanbags. When the car still wouldn't stop, armored tactical vehicles surrounded it. The two suspects, a man and a woman, left the vehicle when tear gas was deployed.
“I was sitting at my desk, and I heard all the sirens go by. I just started counting all the cop cars. I counted nine,” witness Anessa Owings said.
So far, there is no word on charges.
