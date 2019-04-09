KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are on the scene of a four-vehicle accident in the Northland.
A four-vehicle rollover accident has happened on Interstate 35 and Antioch Tuesday afternoon just before 4:30.
Two people have non-life-threatening injuries.
Interstate 35 southbound is closed at Antioch Road and will be for a significant amount of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.