CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 just north of Archie due to slick conditions causing many slide-offs.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol say this includes some cars crashing into each other on a bridge on I-49 just north of Archie.
Neither agency knew of any injuries associated with the wrecks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.