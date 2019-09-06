OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The northbound lanes of I-35 just south of 127th Street are closed after a semi wreck.
The truck rolled over about 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Traffic is being detoured at 135th Street.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
Refresh this page for updates.
