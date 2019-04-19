SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) -- Northbound Highway 291 north of U.S. Highway 24 was temporarily closed Friday morning while emergency crews dealt with an overturned semi that closed all lanes.
Sugar Creek police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and emergency medical crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. after a semi tractor-trailer overturned. There is no word yet on injuries.
The left lane opened for northbound traffic around 8:45 a.m.
Stay with KCTV5 News as we continue coverage of this developing story.
