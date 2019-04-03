Deaver missing

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – The Lee’s Summit police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult woman.

21-year-old Jacqueline Deaver was last seen Tuesday night around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of SE Cottage Ct.

She is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police said that it is unknown what Deaver was wearing at the time or where she might be.

Anyone with information or knows where Deaver is, is asked to call 911 immediately.

