TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office says one of the two people on the run outside tonganoxie has been caught.
He and another suspect fled from a traffic stop, and the search for him has had nearby schools on edge.
The Tonganoxie School District said they're keeping kids in for the day just to be extra cautious.
"We are keeping students in the building as a precaution, and Tonganoxie police are present at our schools. Again, the situation is north of Tonganoxie and not in the city, but we are taking extra measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.