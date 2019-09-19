KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in custody after a shooting early Thursday morning.
Officers found a man lying in the street at 31st Street and Walrond Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Police say the victim is in critical condition.
No information about the suspect or what led to the shooting was immediately available.
