GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a hit and run where a pedestrian was struck on Saturday and has died Monday.
It happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials were called to the scene of South 3rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard where a man in his 30s was found lying in the street.
Police had to perform CPR on the man and he was transported to a local hospital in serious condition for critical injuries.
The driver who struck the man fled from the scene. The vehicle should have damage on the front passenger side, police said.
Sunday night, police said the man that was struck has been identified as 28-year-old Erik E. McDonough from Grandview.
Monday afternoon, officials said that McDonough died from the injuries he sustained.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
